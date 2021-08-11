A Rinse and Repeat Forecast Next Few Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next several days we will basically putting the forecast on repeat as high pressure will keep us dry with sunshine. The hazy skies have gone away and it looks to stay away for the next few days, although it may become a little hazy from time to time.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a mainly clear sky for most of the evening, but yet another weak cold front will move in for the overnight into the early morning, bringing in a few clouds. Winds will be out of the W and SW at 5-15 mph, shifting to the NNW as the front passes through. Lows drop back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Expect a mainly sunny sky throughout the day once again with a few clouds at times. The front will keep humidity levels down yet again, however winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will be cooler as well, only in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows will fall back into the 50s, with some spots possibly dropping into the upper 40s as winds calm down overnight.

WEEKEND: The weekend forecast remains unchanged for now. I do expect the entire weekend to be mostly dry, but there will be minor chances of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Not all models are agreeing on this idea, so I am still keeping rain chances at 20% or less for now. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s east to the low 90s west. Lows drop back into the 60s. Humidity levels will start to come back up again as the winds become southerly once again.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to remain quiet, but then we should see chances for showers and thunderstorms to increase as we see a pattern shift from Tuesday through the end of next week. Rain chances look to remain scattered at best as of now, but there is a chance each day from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will range from the 80s east to the 90s west with lows in the 60s and 70s, so the humid conditions will return once again.

