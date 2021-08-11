Staying Sunny and Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off with a little cloud cover across eastern parts of the region. The clouds will break as we head through the morning. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s east of I-29 to the mid 90s out in central South Dakota.

The pleasant temperatures will stick around as we round out this week. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s for a lot of us for Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. We’ll keep that nice weather around for the weekend, as well. Highs for most of us will stay in the 80s with a few 90s out to the west.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll start to see a few more clouds move into the region with highs still in the 80s and 90s. Chances for a few showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast by the middle of next week, but they’ll be slight chances. Highs will continue to stay in the 80s for most of the region.

