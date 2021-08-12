Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Doctors worry as expectant moms avoid COVID-19 vaccine

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New research shows potentially troubling outcomes for expectant moms who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a concern because, locally, doctors are seeing a trend of expectant moms not wanting to get vaccinated. Brian Allen spoke with Avera Women’s Clinical Vice President Dr. Kimberlee McKay about this trend.

