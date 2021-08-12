Avera Medical Minute: Doctors worry as expectant moms avoid COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New research shows potentially troubling outcomes for expectant moms who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a concern because, locally, doctors are seeing a trend of expectant moms not wanting to get vaccinated. Brian Allen spoke with Avera Women’s Clinical Vice President Dr. Kimberlee McKay about this trend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.