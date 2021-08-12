Avera Medical Minute
Hartford beekeeper worried her bees were exposed to insecticide

Teresa Matthies lost all her beehives last year due to her bees getting infected by a pesticide, this year she is afraid it has happened again.
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Teresa Matthies lost all her beehives last year due to her bees getting infected by a pesticide, this year she is afraid it has happened again.

On Tuesday, Matthies saw pesticides being sprayed on a farm near hers. With her bees being out, even if a few bees got exposed and make it back to the hive, they could be in trouble.

“Honey bees do collect pollen and nectar to bring back to their hives, so if there are pesticides present as residue or on those products they can come back to the hive and bioaccumulate,” said Amanda Bachmann, a South Dakota State University Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist.

When Matthies saw the spray, she called the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, who told her the best strategy she could do was put water on her bees and hope.

“We put sprinkles on it to try and keep them in and have no more forgers going out and our hope was that those bees out there died and didn’t come back in and affect the hive and the honey,” said Matthies.

Matthies says beekeepers are not anti-farm, and that she knows the insecticide needed to be sprayed, but wishes there was more communication before the spraying started.

“It’s communication, using the tools the South Dakota Department of Agriculture has set up which is bee check and you can go right on the site and you can see where the bees are,” said Matthies. “I’d like to be called, I could have shut them in, and we could have prevented this.”

Mathies has filled out a report about the incident in case her bees were exposed.

“If you are in South Dakota and you think there’s been some damage to your hives or specialty crops because of a pesticide application you can make a report to the department of agriculture and natural resources,” said Bachmann,

Information on Bee Check and what to do if your bees or crops get sprayed by insecticide can be found by clicking here.

