Josh Anderson glad to be back on the field with his players at Dakota State

MADISON S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meet the Press day for more area college football programs today. Like in Madison where Josh Anderson’s team got their pictures take today and they looked great for interviews as well. Josh has done a great job turning the Trojan program around in his home town...

And he’s thrilled to be back on the field with his guys after a challenging year in 2020 both on and off the field. The Trojans head coach says, ”Honestly it’s just fun to be around the guys again. To be out, last year was such an unknown. This year we’re much more prepared and ready to go back to the normal. I’m just happy to be around the guys.” Senior Marcus Vanden Bosch says, I’m extremely excited. We’ve got a few guys back. We’ve got a lot of dogs on our defense and our offense so we should be ready to go.”

The players and coach are very optimistic about this year’s team even though they haven’t decided on who the starting quarterback will be as of yet. But the defense, led by Marcus, should be the strength of the team for the Trojans.

