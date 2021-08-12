Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Josh Anderson glad to be back on the field with his players at Dakota State

Dakota State coaches and players are excited for the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meet the Press day for more area college football programs today. Like in Madison where Josh Anderson’s team got their pictures take today and they looked great for interviews as well. Josh has done a great job turning the Trojan program around in his home town...

And he’s thrilled to be back on the field with his guys after a challenging year in 2020 both on and off the field. The Trojans head coach says, ”Honestly it’s just fun to be around the guys again. To be out, last year was such an unknown. This year we’re much more prepared and ready to go back to the normal. I’m just happy to be around the guys.” Senior Marcus Vanden Bosch says, I’m extremely excited. We’ve got a few guys back. We’ve got a lot of dogs on our defense and our offense so we should be ready to go.”

The players and coach are very optimistic about this year’s team even though they haven’t decided on who the starting quarterback will be as of yet. But the defense, led by Marcus, should be the strength of the team for the Trojans.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

Latest News

Steve Heimann is happy to have a full season at Presentation College
Presentation football coach really glad to have more normal season ahead
Steve Heimann is happy to have a full season at Presentation College
Steve Heimann is happy to have normal season at Presentation
August 11th Plays of the Week
Plays of the Week from August 2nd-8th
Canaries rally for first walk off win of season
Canaries score 4 with 2 outs in 9th for walk off win