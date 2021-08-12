Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel overnight

Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel last night.

Lindell is in town for a three-day event where he claims to have proof that the 2020 presidential election was hacked. Cybersecurity experts Dakota News Now have spoken with have rebutted those claims.

Kicking off the last day of the event Thursday, Lindell reportedly told attendees he was attacked at his hotel overnight.

Sioux Falls Police originally state they had not yet received a report of the alleged assault. Police now say they are investigating a reported assault that happened at around 11:30 pm at a hotel near Russell Street and West Avenue.

Due to Marsy’s Law, law enforcement is not allowed to confirm whether Lindell was the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
“And that’s the problem,” said Alderson. “They thought they had those p-caps, and they were in...
Cyber expert claims Mike Lindell does not have election data, eligible for $5 Million award
My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Gage Stevenson
Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash
Keith Lavandas Forrest Jr
2nd Sioux Falls man arrested in connection to Minnesota murder

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
South Dakota returns to reporting COVID-19 cases daily
The Sioux Falls Little League team qualified for the Little League World Series for the second...
Sioux Falls Little League heads to World Series
Young professionals gather at 2021 Crossroad Summit
Young professionals gather at 2021 Crossroad Summit
Minnesota hits 70% mark for 1st vaccinations for 16 and up