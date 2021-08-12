Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel last night.

Lindell is in town for a three-day event where he claims to have proof that the 2020 presidential election was hacked. Cybersecurity experts Dakota News Now have spoken with have rebutted those claims.

Kicking off the last day of the event Thursday, Lindell reportedly told attendees he was attacked at his hotel overnight.

Sioux Falls Police originally state they had not yet received a report of the alleged assault. Police now say they are investigating a reported assault that happened at around 11:30 pm at a hotel near Russell Street and West Avenue.

Due to Marsy’s Law, law enforcement is not allowed to confirm whether Lindell was the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.