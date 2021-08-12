Avera Medical Minute
Plays of the Week from August 2nd-8th

Top plays from baseball, golf and Olympics
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play number 5 is Dane Fraser of the Sunfish with the walk-off 2-run HR in a dramatic 7-6 win over Fremont.

At #4 is Lani Potter with the great approach to #12 at Moccasin Creek on her way to a dominant 6-shot win in the women’s state amateur golf tournament. Jack Lundin won the men.

Play #3 is a 3-run BOMB in the state amateur baseball tournament by Cole Knippling as Plankinton trailed Clark 7-1 and rallied for an impressive 10-8 win.

Play #2 goes to the Tabor legion baseball team for winning their first state “B” title since 1995. They had the bats working led by Kaleb Kubal who won the Big Stick Award.

And play #1 is a no brainer although we can’t show you the Silver Medal winning pole vault by Chris Nilsen. But we can show you the cool welcome home he got last Friday in Vermillion where he made all Coyote fans proud.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

