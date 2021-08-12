Avera Medical Minute
Presentation football coach really glad to have more normal season ahead

Saints coach is glad to have a full season in 2021
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Presentation College also met with the media today. It seems like yesterday that Andy Carr started the football program for the Saints. But they have come a long way in a short time and are feeling good about the upcoming season in Aberdeen.

And Steve Heimann is glad to actually have things back to normal after a crazy first year when he was hired last July. Steve says, ”We got our first spring session in, we had a productive summer session and we started camp really well. It’s just good to have some normalcy and give us a normal football schedule and see what we can do.”

Senior Alex Karp says, ”I’m excited to see what the defense can do this year. A lot of good There’s a lot of really good recruits and I can see the talent level going up and trending upwards so it’s really positive to know that even though I’ll be leaving after this year it’s like people are going to be able to fill those shoes pretty well.”

As Alex says, it’s trending upward for the Saints who have been a handful for Dakota State in recent years. And Steve is excited to have a full season after being hired last July.

