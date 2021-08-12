Proposed medical cannabis ordinace limits dispensaries to 5 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls would cap the number of medical cannabis dispensaries in the city to five in Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposed licensing ordinance.

The 13-page licensing ordinance proposal covers many aspects of medical cannabis distribution in the city.

The ordinance would limit medical cannabis dispensaries in the city to five. TenHaken says limiting the number of dispensaries balances access to health and safety in the community. TenHaken says the proposal will give the city an opportunity to react to the impacts of medical cannabis on the community while still providing access to patients.

“I urge the City Council to approve this balanced proposal as we exercise our leadership responsibilities to protect the health, safety, and liberty of every member of our community,” TenHaken says.

The proposed ordinance also sets the hours that dispensaries can operate from 8 am to 10 pm. It also says no one can consume marijuana on the properties.

Sioux Falls City Council will hold a first reading on the ordinance next Tuesday.

You can read the whole ordinance, here.

