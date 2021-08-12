School supply giveaway planned in Huron for upcoming year

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final push to collect and pack school supplies is underway at the First United Methodist Church in Huron. It’s all for BelieveFest, a school supply giveaway for area students in need.

Now in it’s 7th year, the giveaway has steadily been increasing the amount of backpacks and school supplies to give away to area families.

“In 2015 when we started, we donated right around 400 backpacks. The next year was like 520, or something like that. And it just gradually increased.” said BelieveFest Co-Chair Wanda Barthelman.

This weekend, over one thousand backpacks will be given away for students and families in need. The packs contain supplies for each grade level from Pre-K to 5th grade, with some middle school supplies available as well. The project’s growth has organizer always looking to next year for donations and supplies, meeting the needs of the area.

“We’re always looking for the money, to be able to look to the future. Actually with the United Way grant, we already have applied for that grant and we know we have that money for next year. But everything else is on a year-by-year basis.” said BelieveFest Co-Chair Laura Hemenway.

But both say the community has stepped up it’s support this year, and they look forward to continuing to give away supplies as long as there’s a need in the area.

“We want all of the kids to go into school feeling confident, and ready to learn. And whatever we can do to help make that happen, we want to do that.” said Barthelman.

The giveaway takes place Saturday, August 14th at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. Volunteers will begin to give away packs at 10 a.m. at Gate 4.

