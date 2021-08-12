Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Little League heads to World Series

The Sioux Falls Little League team qualified for the Little League World Series for the second time in four years.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team qualified for the Little League World Series for the second time in four years.

MORE: Sioux Falls Little League team heads to regional tournament

Sioux Falls beat Hastings 4-0 Thursday. Gavin Weir performed well, a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts. Sioux Falls was confident against Hastings.

MORE: Making a pitch for Williamsport and the Little League World Series

Sioux Falls is set to compete on Saturday in the Midwest Regional Championship, facing against either Nebraska or Iowa. The game will begin at 9 am on ESPN.

