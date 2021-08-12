Sioux Falls Little League heads to World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team qualified for the Little League World Series for the second time in four years.

Sioux Falls beat Hastings 4-0 Thursday. Gavin Weir performed well, a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts. Sioux Falls was confident against Hastings.

Sioux Falls is set to compete on Saturday in the Midwest Regional Championship, facing against either Nebraska or Iowa. The game will begin at 9 am on ESPN.

