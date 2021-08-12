Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota returns to reporting COVID-19 cases daily

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is returning to reporting COVID-19 cases as cases in the state continue to rise.

The state switched to reporting cases once a week earlier this year. In the last week alone, the state reported a 73% increase in cases and reported a near doubling of active cases.

On Thursday, the state reported 153 new cases. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 126,607 with 123,346 considered recovered. The state also reported 1,210 active cases, an increase of 61 from Wednesday.

Overall, 362,227 South Dakotans are fully vaccinated. 60% of the state has received at least one vaccine shot, according to the Department of Health.

