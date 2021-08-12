SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunny and warm weather around through the rest of this week. Highs today will range from the upper 70s in parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, to the mid 80s in central South Dakota. The wind will be fairly light today, as well. We’ll keep the warm temps around tomorrow with more 80s for highs.

Over the weekend, temps will start to warm up a bit. Highs in the east will get back into the mid 80s, but we should warm up into the 90s again in central South Dakota. It looks like we should stay dry over the weekend, as well.

Early next week, we should start off dry across the region with highs in the 80s and 90s. We’ll keep the warm, pleasant temperatures around through most of next week. It also looks like we could see chances of rain by the middle of next week, as well.

