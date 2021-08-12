Avera Medical Minute
Young professionals gather at 2021 Crossroad Summit(Cordell Wright)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls has been labeled as one of the best places to work as a young professional, and on Thursday hundreds gathered at the Sioux Falls Convention Center for the 2021 Crossroad Summit.

“We do it every two years and it is a fantastic day of learning development and growth,” Kristin Hoefert-Redling said, the committee chair for the Young Professionals Network.

“A great opportunity to network, and be with like-minded individuals to continue to growth both personally and professionally,” Tom Ries said, a volunteer event chair.

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce created the Young Professionals Network 12 years ago and began hosting this event in 2011.

“The chamber of commerce board decided to double down and recommit to attracting young professionals and retaining young professionals in Sioux Falls,” Jeff Griffin said, the president and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The organizers believe this summit is the perfect opportunity to showcase how Sioux Falls has grown and will continue to grow thanks to the opportunities for young professionals.

“Strength builds, momentum builds, and there’s not a place in this country that has more momentum going than Sioux Falls South Dakota,” Griffin said.

You can learn more about the Crossroad summit on the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network website.

