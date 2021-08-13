Active cases increase by 60 in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to climb as the state returns to reporting cases through the week.

The South Dakota Department of Health returned to reporting the state’s COVID-19 cases through the week on Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday brings the state’s total case count to 126,746. 123,424 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health. The state reported 60 new active cases. 1,270 cases are considered active in the state.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 391,326 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 362,497 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

