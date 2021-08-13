Authorities searching for missing teens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities are searching for four missing teens.

Authorities say Trinity Cline, Alysa Knutson, Ethan Port, and Matthew Beeken have been missing since August 11th, 2021 from the Brookings and Vermillion areas.

The four are believed to be traveling together in a 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates. The direction of travel is unknown, but they may have traveled out of South Dakota and are believed to be endangered.

Trinity Cline is a 12-year-old girl, 4′10″ tall, 102 lbs., brown hair, and blue eyes. Alyssa Knutson is a 13-year-old girl, 5′7″ tall, 130 lbs., blond hair that may be dyed, and blue eyes. Ethan Port is a 15-year-old boy , 5′11″ tall, 225 lbs., blond hair, and blue eyes. Matthew Beeken is a 15-year-old boy, 5′8″ tall, 120 lbs., brown hair and eyes.

Please call 605-692-2113 if you have seen them or have any information on their whereabouts.

