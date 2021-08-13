Brentford watch party supports English sister city’s soccer club

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unless you’re a die-hard soccer fan, you probably don’t know much about Brentford F.C.

They’re a team that plays in the English Premier League. The team is kicking off it’s new season today, facing off against some of the best talent in the country. But over 4,000 miles away, a community in South Dakota threw a watch party to cheer them on.

The two communities were connected after the club and broadcasters noticed that the two share a name; the only two in the world to do so. But folks in both Brentfords have been aware of this for quite some time. That includes Steve and Nora Kramp, who with the help of an English man named Steve Tidy made it over across the pond for a Brentford F.C. game in 2017.

“We wouldn’t be doing any of this probably if he hadn’t made that aware. And he came and visited our town, a couple of years before that.” said Nora Kramp.

Enough Brentford F.C. gear made it to town in time for the Brentford Community Foundation to host a watch party at the American Legion Hall in town. The Kramps said getting to watch other members in their community enjoy the sport and the team is exciting, and they hope it will be a common thing for people to follow.

“Because there’s only two Brentfords and I’m from one of them. In the whole world, not just the country but the whole world. This is the only one in the U.S. of A. You don’t have to say Brentford, South Dakota. You can just say Brentford, USA.” said Steve Kramp.

Brentford Community Foundation Chairperson Meagan Williams said the watch party and connection to the club was a random, almost blindsiding event. But they couldn’t be happier with the turnout to Friday’s watch party, cheering on the team and becoming the newest fans of the Bees.

“We love a reason to get together. So if we can all get together and cheer on another team, from another country with the same name as us, we are all for it. We love to have a good time, and we just love supporting people.” said Williams.

Brentford won their season opener Friday 2-0 over London-based Arsenal F.C.

