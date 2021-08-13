Avera Medical Minute
Cleburne takes finale & series from Canaries

Birds’ can’t get second straight walkoff win and lose 8-7
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 24 hours after their first walkoff win of the season the Sioux Falls Canaries seemed poised for their second. Down 8-6 to Cleburne entering the ninth inning the Birds loaded the bases with nobody out and drew within 8-7 on a walk to Cade Gotta.

On this night, though, they ran out of magic. A Mike Hart strikeout, Jabari Henry popout to third, and a Zane Gurwitz strikeout kept Sioux Falls from completing the comeback as Cleburne took the game 8-7 and took two out of three games in the series.

The game featured eight homeruns with the Railroaders (41-35) hitting four and the Canaries (28-49) hitting four as well. Gurwitz, whose strikeout ended the game, hit two (7 total on the year), Henry hit his 14th homerun and Gotta his fifth.

The Canaries continue their homestand tomorrow by opening a three game series with Fargo/Moorhead.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights.

