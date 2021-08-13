Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.(Mary Altaffer | Mary Altaffer/AP)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Thursday said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

“This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable ... are better protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said ahead of the FDA’s announcement.

Importantly, the decision only applies to this high-risk group, about 3% of U.S. adults. It’s not an opening for booster doses for the general population.

Instead, health authorities consider the extra dose part of the initial COVID-19 vaccine prescription for the immune-compromised. For example, France since April has encouraged that such patients get a third dose four weeks after their regular second shot.

Separately, U.S. health officials are continuing to closely monitor if and when average people’s immunity wanes enough to require boosters for everyone — but for now, the vaccines continue to offer robust protection for the general population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“And that’s the problem,” said Alderson. “They thought they had those p-caps, and they were in...
Cyber expert claims Mike Lindell does not have election data, eligible for $5 Million award
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel overnight
Gage Stevenson
Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn...
Debate over wind farms in South Dakota picks up
Augustana University
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy