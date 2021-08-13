Last second FCS Championship loss fueling SDSU football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team came within a few seconds of winning the FCS National Championship last May.

With virtually everyone back, the team is intent on getting back and finishing this year.

A week after the start of fall practice the Jackrabbits held their media and team picture day at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium today.

In virtually every practice you’ll hear the final score of that national title game, 23-21, uttered by either coach John Stiegelmeier or someone else. Rather than be something that haunts them, the Jackrabbits say it’s the motivation to do a little bit more each and every day that could ultimately be the difference in winning a national title.

The season begins three weeks from tomorrow at Colorado State. The big question is who will be under center at quarterback with previous starters Mark Gronowski and J’Bore Gibbs out with leg injuries. It appears to be a two horse race right now between sophomore Keaton Heide and sixth year Samford transfer Chris Oladokun.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.