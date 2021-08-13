Lindell’s own cyber expert claims election data is illegitimate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium wrapped in Sioux Falls without the so-called “smoking gun” proving election fraud, and now, his own expert is refuting his claims.

Lindell held an event at the Military Heritage Alliance building from Tuesday through Thursday where he claimed he would show proof china hacked the 2020 presidential election.

He hired cyber expert Josh Merritt to be on his team investigating the data known as “packet captures.” But on Thursday, Merritt told the conservative news outlet the Washington Times, that the data is illegitimate.

This matches with what a cybersecurity expert told Dakota News Now, saying the packet captures presented at the symposium were essentially meaningless.

“They thought they had those p-caps, and they were in such a format: encrypted, decrypted, et cetera and they came out as gobbly goo, no conclusive evidence that I could analyze,” said Security Institute Chief Technology Officer Bill Alderson.

Lindell also said he’d give $5 million to anyone who can prove his claims false. Merritt told the Washington Times that the offer is no longer on the table.

