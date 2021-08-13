Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Vikings retool defense with new and familiar faces

Vikings bring several former players back in
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - As the Minnesota Vikings break training camp and embark on a new season, they’ll be seeing plenty of new faces in the NFC North.

They hope some the returns of some old faces on defense will help them get back to the top of the division.

Detroit, with Jared Goff, and Chicago, with Andy Dalton and/or Justin Fields, bring new starting quarterbacks into the division. The Vikings defense struggled last season against any quarterback they faced, ranking 26th out of 32 teams in total yards per game allowed at 398.

To try and upgrade the defense they’ve added players like Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland to the secondary, brought back former players like Sheldon Richardson and Mackenzie Alexander, and will get players like Anthony Barr and Michael Pierce returning from injury or opting out of the 2020 season.

The Vikings open the preseason on Saturday against Denver at 3 PM in a game you can see on KSFY.

