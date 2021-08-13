Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair nears conclusion: What’s left?

It’s been filled with fair fun, but there’s still time to catch some family activities before...
It’s been filled with fair fun, but there’s still time to catch some family activities before the conclusion of the fair on Saturday.(Cordell Wright)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been filled with fair fun, but there’s still time to catch some family activities before the conclusion of the fair on Saturday.

On Friday, the Grandstands will feature a group that hasn’t been to the Sioux Empire Fair before.

“The Big Air ATV is going to be a great family show. There’s going to be some thrill, some tricks, some flips. Also, after the show you’ll have the opportunity to meet riders,” Courtney Hokanson said, the director of marketing for the Sioux Empire Fair.

On the final day of the fair, there will still be some shows for the family to enjoy.

“Tomorrow we have two PRCA rodeo performances. The first one is at 1:30 pm and the second one is at 7:00 pm. Those again are included with your gate admission,” Hokanson said.

While the Sioux Empire Fair is about to wrap up, the South Dakota State Fair in Huron begins on September 2nd.

