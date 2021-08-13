Sunny and Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today will have plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s. The dew points will begin to rise for the weekend with temperatures returning to the 90s by Saturday in western South Dakota, but we’ll stay in the 80s to the east. Muggy conditions will be felt by Sunday and then we’re going to be looking at an active week of weather on the way.

Next week will begin with sunshine with highs in the 90s for much of the area, but we’ll get to the mid to upper 80s along and east of I-29. Chances for showers and storms will begin to arrive by Tuesday evening in western South Dakota and move east that night. Better chances will develop on Wednesday across the entire area. We’ll even have some lingering chances on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Temperatures will then begin to cool down to the lower 80s by the end of next weekend.

