Trailer fire closed portion of I-90 Friday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of Interstate 90 was rerouted Friday after a trailer caught fire.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a trailer was westbound on I-90 when the fire started, three miles west of Humboldt. Traffic was rerouted both east and westbound off of I-90 so crews could clear the scene.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

