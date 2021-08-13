Avera Medical Minute
Trailer fire closed portion of I-90 Friday afternoon

A portion of Interstate 90 was rerouted Friday after a trailer caught fire.
A portion of Interstate 90 was rerouted Friday after a trailer caught fire.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of Interstate 90 was rerouted Friday after a trailer caught fire.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a trailer was westbound on I-90 when the fire started, three miles west of Humboldt. Traffic was rerouted both east and westbound off of I-90 so crews could clear the scene.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

