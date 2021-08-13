Watertown woman charged with attempted murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her husband.

65-year-old Sherri Tormanen is facing first-degree attempted murder and three other counts for injuring her husband on the night of August 4.

On August 4, police were called to the 10 block of Third Street for a reported gunshot wound. Arriving officers found Tormanen’s husband with an injury to his face.

Tormanen pleaded not guilty to all counts on Wednesday. Tormanen is being held in the Codington County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

A trial date has been set for September 23.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.