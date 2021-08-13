Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wildfire near Sturgis motorcycle rally 100% contained

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - Firefighters have contained a wildfire that burned southwest of Sturgis.

The U.S. Forest Service says crews will continue to patrol and mop up following containment of the Kirk Hill fire. Smoke is expected to be present for the next several days.

The fire burned approximately 80 acres. No structures were lost in the fire. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people into the region.

No evacuations were ordered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“And that’s the problem,” said Alderson. “They thought they had those p-caps, and they were in...
Cyber expert claims Mike Lindell does not have election data, eligible for $5 Million award
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel overnight
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
Bee hive
Hartford beekeeper worried her bees were exposed to insecticide
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn...
Debate over wind farms in South Dakota picks up
Augustana University
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy
Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses new survey for COVID-19 hesitancy
The final push to collect and pack school supplies is underway at the First United Methodist...
School supply giveaway planned in Huron for upcoming year