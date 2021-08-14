Dell Rapids Mudcats advance to State B Amateur Semifinals
Defeat Larchwood 7-1
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a new state champion at the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament after Alexandria fell to Flandreau 5-3 last night.
The Dell Rapids Mudcats are making their pitch for a title, defeating Larchwood 7-1 on Friday night to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
