Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem helped him select the venue for his recent cyber symposium.

In a video posted by Patriot Takes on social media, Lindell says Noem suggested the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls for the three-day event.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury says the governor did suggest the location.

“The Military Heritage Alliance is a fantastic establishment that supports our veterans,” Fury said. “Holding events there helps out the brave men and women who fought for our country.”

Lindell said the event would provide proof that China hacked the 2020 presidential election. However those claims were never substantiated.

A cyber expert who looked at the data told Dakota News Now that the data he was given didn’t have any information about the 2020 election

Lindell’s own cyber expert called the data illegitimate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.