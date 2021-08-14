Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jefferson beats Roosevelt in final minute to pick up athletic program’s first ever victory

Cavalier boy’s soccer gets Jefferson’s first ever win 2-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a little under five miles seperating Roosevelt from Sioux Falls’ newest high school, Jefferson, and the majority of the new school filled out with former Riders, it’s reasonable to think there could be a pretty good rivalry between the two.

The first ever meeting between their athletic programs was certainly one for the history books.

After falling behind early in the first boy’s soccer match in Jefferson history, the Cavaliers tied the game on their first ever goal from Byron Ochoa, and later got the game-winner from Garret Boll with just 45 seconds left, to defeat Roosevelt 2-1 on Friday afternoon on the campus of Jefferson High School.

This marks the first ever win for the Jefferson athletic department. Their girl’s tennis team had played the first athletic event in school history on Tuesday, losing to Watertown.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“And that’s the problem,” said Alderson. “They thought they had those p-caps, and they were in...
Cyber expert claims Mike Lindell does not have election data, eligible for $5 Million award
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell claims he was attacked at his Sioux Falls hotel overnight
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
65-year-old Sherri Tormanen is facing first-degree attempted murder.
Watertown woman charged with attempted murder
Authorities say Trinity Cline, Alysa Knutson, Ethan Port, and Matthew Beeken have been missing...
Authorities searching for missing teens

Latest News

Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Winning region title still important to Sioux Falls Little League with World Series bid clinched
Sioux Falls Little League Eager To Win Region Even With World Series Bid Clinched
Introduced during 2021 State B Amateur Baseball Tournament
Dell Rapids Mudcats advance to State B Amateur Semifinals
#10 Parker Puetz hopes to lead Cossacks to first state title game since 1988
Sioux Valley seeks first trip to Dakota Dome since 1988