Jefferson beats Roosevelt in final minute to pick up athletic program’s first ever victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a little under five miles seperating Roosevelt from Sioux Falls’ newest high school, Jefferson, and the majority of the new school filled out with former Riders, it’s reasonable to think there could be a pretty good rivalry between the two.

The first ever meeting between their athletic programs was certainly one for the history books.

After falling behind early in the first boy’s soccer match in Jefferson history, the Cavaliers tied the game on their first ever goal from Byron Ochoa, and later got the game-winner from Garret Boll with just 45 seconds left, to defeat Roosevelt 2-1 on Friday afternoon on the campus of Jefferson High School.

This marks the first ever win for the Jefferson athletic department. Their girl’s tennis team had played the first athletic event in school history on Tuesday, losing to Watertown.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.