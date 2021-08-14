Pleasant Next Few Days but Breezy with Increasing Humidity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have certainly enjoyed some pleasant weather the past few days although it has been a little on the breezy side. The winds have shifted back to the south once again, which is bringing in the warmer air and dewpoints are beginning to increase once again. We’ll be returning to the muggy and warm conditions, especially heading into the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mainly clear as high pressure sits to our southeast. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through sunset along and west of the James River Valley. Winds will be breezy out of the S and SE at 10-20 mph early, decreasing to 5-15 mph after sunset. Lows fall back into the 60s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have another nice day with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Winds will be breezy once again out of the S and SE at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s east to the mid 90s west with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows fall back into the 60s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The sunshine, warm and breezy conditions will continue to begin next week. Humidity levels will be returning to more uncomfortable levels as well, with dewpoints rising back into the 60s to at times approaching 70. By Wednesday, there will be a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms west of the James River Valley as the next system moves in. Highs will be in the 85-90 range east, with 90s west and some spots in central South Dakota pushing 100 Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall back into the 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast each day from Thursday into next weekend with the best chances Thursday and Friday. We will know in the next couple days whether or not we’ll see any chances of heavy rain or severe weather with this round of storms. One thing is for certain, is that highs will fall back into the 70s and 80s, which would be near to about 5-10 degrees below average.

