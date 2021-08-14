Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley seeks first trip to Dakota Dome since 1988

Veteran Cossacks coming off 9-2 season
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Valley came close to making the State Championship for the first time since 1988, bowing out to eventual 11B Champion Winner in the semifinals and finishing 9-2.

There’s been plenty of talent the last couple of years in Volga, but the one thing missing is that elusive trip to the Dakota Dome. The Cossacks are confident they have the right mix to finally end the 33 year wait.

Sioux Valley visits Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan next week during our first Football Friday of 2021. For more on the Cossacks and the rest of prep football in the region tune into our Pigskin Preview special on Thursday at 6:30 PM on KDLT and look for the magazines at vendors near you next week!

