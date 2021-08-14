Sioux Valley seeks first trip to Dakota Dome since 1988

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Valley came close to making the State Championship for the first time since 1988, bowing out to eventual 11B Champion Winner in the semifinals and finishing 9-2.

There’s been plenty of talent the last couple of years in Volga, but the one thing missing is that elusive trip to the Dakota Dome. The Cossacks are confident they have the right mix to finally end the 33 year wait.

Sioux Valley visits Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan next week during our first Football Friday of 2021.

