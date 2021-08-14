Washington opens season with win over defending state champion O’Gorman
Warriors tally lone goal in second half to win 1-0
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warrior boy’s soccer team broke a scoreless tie in the second and went on to win their season opener against the defending State AA champion O’Gorman 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Howard Wood Field.
