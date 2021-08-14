Winning region title still important to Sioux Falls Little League with World Series bid clinched

WHITESTOWN, IND (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little LEague has achieved their goal of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport they’re quick to tell you that it won’t be as sweet if they don’t win a region championship.

Because international teams can’t travel into the United States during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic each region champion and runner-up qualifies for the World Series this year.

Though that removes some of the pressure of knowing they don’t have to win tomorrow’s Midwest Region finale to head to Williamsport, a victory could lead to better seeding at the World Series.

Not to mention the fact that the 2017 Sioux Falls Little League World Series team won it’s region, and these kids want to maintain the championship standard.

The region title will be a rematch of the semifinal. Hastings (Nebraska) defeated Davenport (Iowa) 2-1 today to clinch their spot in the region title game and Little League World Series.

The game starts tomorrow at 9:00 AM and is televised on ESPN.

According to head coach Mike Gorsett, if Sioux Falls wins they’ll play their first Little League World Series game on Thursday. If they lose they’ll play on Friday.

