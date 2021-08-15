Avera Medical Minute
30 years in prison for man who attacked driver who died

Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison for assaulting a driver who had crashed into his front yard and later died.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday 33-year-old Samuel White Horse was sentenced for assault and tampering with evidence in an attack on a motorist who had suffered a medical emergency and crashed Feb. 12, 2020 into his yard in Cherry Creek.

White Horse was convicted of punching the man in the head. Prosecutors say his father, Jerome White Horse Jr., used a garden hoe to strike the victim in the head and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. The victim died several days after the attack.

