Arrests for drugs, drunken driving down at Sturgis rally

Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - Data from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows arrests for drugs and drunken driving are down at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally compared to last year.

The Highway Patrol says DUIs are down 14% while misdemeanor drug arrests dropped 34% and felony drug arrests declined by 8%.

According to the patrol, citations and warnings are up from last year. Citations climbed 20% and warnings are up 23%. The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Aug. 6 and and concludes Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

