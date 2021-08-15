Canaries lose 6-1 against RedHawks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a 5-4 win Friday against Fargo-Moorhead, the Canaries lost the second of three contests this weekend. As part of USD Coyote night, Olympian Chris Nilsen threw out the first pitch for the contest before Joey Wagman toed the rubber for the Canaries. In five innings, Wagman struck out three batters and gave up six runs. Sioux Falls was able to record one run in the bottom of the seventh off of a Trey Michalczewski hit. The Canaries finish the third game of this series Sunday at 2:05 p.m. for Faith Day.

