Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing gear was lost during takeoff.
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A lone pilot required assistance in making an emergency landing at the Slayton, MN Aiport on Sunday, August 15th at approximately 8:38 AM. According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing gear was lost during takeoff.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist. Contact was made with the pilot, confirming no passengers were on board.

An emergency landing at 11:06 AM resulted in no injuries to the pilot or anyone on the ground.

Assisting on scene were the Slayton Police Department, Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Fire Department, Murray County Ambulance, Iona Fire Department and First Responders, Sanford Air Care, and MN State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s own cyber expert claims election data is illegitimate
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Authorities say Trinity Cline, Alysa Knutson, Ethan Port, and Matthew Beeken have been missing...
Authorities searching for missing teens
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
65-year-old Sherri Tormanen is facing first-degree attempted murder.
Watertown woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Arrests for drugs, drunken driving down at Sturgis rally