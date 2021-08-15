Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A lone pilot required assistance in making an emergency landing at the Slayton, MN Aiport on Sunday, August 15th at approximately 8:38 AM. According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing gear was lost during takeoff.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist. Contact was made with the pilot, confirming no passengers were on board.

An emergency landing at 11:06 AM resulted in no injuries to the pilot or anyone on the ground.

Assisting on scene were the Slayton Police Department, Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Fire Department, Murray County Ambulance, Iona Fire Department and First Responders, Sanford Air Care, and MN State Patrol.

