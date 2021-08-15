Hunting experts expect another spike in outdoor activity interest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scheels hosted their annual hunting expo, where families can come out and learn about what to expect for this upcoming hunting season.

Those involved with the Scheels Hunting Expo are excited to get to educate families about the latest hunting equipment, after not being able to have the expo last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody can talk to the vendors about all of the new upcoming products, we had Scheels try and keep up with trends and now that we have the experts in-store there’s nobody better to talk to,” said Jenna Schlapkohl, Scheels Event Coordinator.

Those who come to the expo also get a chance to see Dock Dogs, where dog trainers and their partners can show off their skills.

Experts at the event say having a fun environment like this will help the younger generation learn as well.

“Kids come and they see the dogs jumping into the pool and maybe that interests them in duck hunting or dog training in general, then they come up here and they see all the mounts and the deer and the bows and they grab a sticker or two and it just grows that interest,” said Nick Gardner, Ravin Crossbows Territory Sales Representative.

This year’s event looks different than years past, to make learning about the new equipment a little easier.

“It’s definitely been changing we used to bring everything outside and we kind of moved to a hybrid event now with the family-friendly stuff outside, and we made shopping significantly easier with the vendors right in front of the products,” said Schlapkohl.

Last year saw more people than ever get into hunting, as people looked for outdoor activities due to COVID-19, and experts think this will be another big year.

“We’re seeing it across the board right now fishing, hunting, camping, any outdoor activity has grown a bunch,” said Gardner. “That’s pretty exciting as an industry representative and as someone who enjoys the outdoors because there are so many kids and new people into the sport.”

