Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota schools near reopening, 5 Star Cutz and Rudy Navarrete’s team up to bring free hair cuts and food to kids.

“Everybody eats everybody needs haircuts,” Rudy Navarrete said.

Tyrone Wilson, the owner of 5 Star Cutz and Salon, has been organizing this event for 5 years.

“What do I do best? I cut hair, so how do I incorporate that to give back to the community,” Wilson said.

Organizing this event as a back-to-school benefit is significant.

“Look good feel good. Grades are significantly better, every time you come in and you got that fresh haircut. You just got that confidence,” Wilson said.

Navarrete provided free food to everyone that attended. There was also tons of fun for the kids.

“We got bouncy houses, we’re going to have people cutting hair, I got a friend of mine and he dresses up as Kilo Ren from Star Wars, so that’s all going to be awesome for the kids,” Navarrete said.

They also were accepting free-will donations with all proceeds going to the boys and girls club for their 4th annual shoe drive.

