Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal vaccinate mandate for interstate travel.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates.

The story mentions the administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing.

Noem tweeted that if the administration tries a vaccine mandate for interstate travel “we will stand up” and governors are the last line of defense to protect freedoms.

