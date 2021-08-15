Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won’t support a federal vaccinate mandate for interstate travel.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Noem on Saturday tweeted a screenshot from an Associated Press story on Friday about steps the Biden administration is considering on stricter vaccine mandates.

The story mentions the administration has discussed mandating vaccines for interstate travel but feels the move would be too polarizing.

Noem tweeted that if the administration tries a vaccine mandate for interstate travel “we will stand up” and governors are the last line of defense to protect freedoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s own cyber expert claims election data is illegitimate
Authorities say Trinity Cline, Alysa Knutson, Ethan Port, and Matthew Beeken have been missing...
Authorities searching for missing teens
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
65-year-old Sherri Tormanen is facing first-degree attempted murder.
Watertown woman charged with attempted murder
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Arrests for drugs, drunken driving down at Sturgis rally
Jury selection in murder trial underway
30 years in prison for man who attacked driver who died
Canaries lose 6-1 against RedHawks
Dock Dogs
Hunting experts expect another spike in outdoor activity interest