Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS

Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State Champion Davenport in the Midwest Regional(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITESTOWN, Indiana (Dakota News Now) - Following a dominant performance Thursday where Sioux Falls blanketed Hastings, Nebraska 3-0, it was a different story for the Midwest Regional final. Coming into the game, both Hastings and Sioux Falls had qualified for the Little League World Series. Early in the bottom of the first inning, Hastings jumped to a 3-0 lead and did not look back on the way to a shutout of their own. The 6-0 final did not mean too much for either team except determining their next opponent. For Sioux Falls, that will be Louisiana when the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania begins. That game airs at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

