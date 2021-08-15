Warm, Muggy, Breezy to Begin the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Saturday was yet another nice day out there, but humidity levels started to come up a bit and it was on the breezy side as well. Sunday featured breezy conditions once again with dewpoints rising back into the low to mid 60s. This weather pattern will continue to begin the week, with hot conditions expected along and west of the James River Valley.

TONIGHT: We’ll have another pleasant night with a mostly clear to clear sky. Some models want to introduce a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms and if that is the case, it would be very isolated in nature and diminish around sunset. Winds will remain breezy out of the S and SSE at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows drop into the 60s.

MONDAY: Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny as high pressure remains strong over to our east. Winds will remain breezy once again out of the S and SSE at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s east to around 100 west. Dewpoints will remain in the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s, so heat index values could be as high as 100-103. Lows drop back into the 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: The warm, breezy and humid conditions will continue along with plenty of sunshine. A low pressure system will move in Wednesday, which will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms across central and western South Dakota Wednesday night. Highs will range from the 80s and low 90s east to around 100 west. Heat index values could be as high as 100-103. Lows drop back into the 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as the system slowly tracks through the area. While the exact timing is still up in the air, it seems like Thursday and Friday will be the best chance to see showers and thunderstorms. It’s still early to determine if storms will become strong to severe or how much rain will fall, but latest model runs indicate rain totals will run between 0.5-1″ for most areas. Highs will cool back into the 80s Thursday, with 70s and 80s Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The forecast diverges a little bit next weekend into the following week. As of now, there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms during this time, but the latest model runs are keeping Saturday dry as of now. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.