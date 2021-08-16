Avera Medical Minute
80 first-time teachers in Sioux Falls to receive $200 grant for classrooms

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation award 80 grants to first-time teachers Monday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New teachers in the Sioux Falls School District are getting a little financial help ahead of the school year.

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation award 80 grants to first-time teachers Monday. Each one received $200 to equip their classrooms. Teachers often dig deep into their own pockets to make sure their classrooms are ready for the school year.

Monday’s gift eases a little bit of that burden.

“Getting your classroom up and running can be expensive and a lot of the time your first paycheck. So this is a little boost to help them get them going so they can having everything before the open house events next week,” says foundation Executive Director Allison Struck.

The education foundation has given out nearly 700 of these grants since 2011. This year, they passed the $100,000 mark for the program.

