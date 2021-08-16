Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota continues an upward trend of new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 182 new cases bringing the state’s total to 126,925. 123,517 of those cases are considered recovered. Active cases in the state increased by 85 to 1,355.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 393,896 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 364,700 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

Latest News

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Over the past 2 years, Redders Food truck has been providing a “Twisted” grilled cheese to the...
Redders Food Truck puts unique spins on classic grilled cheese sandwhiches