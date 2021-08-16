Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota continues an upward trend of new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 182 new cases bringing the state’s total to 126,925. 123,517 of those cases are considered recovered. Active cases in the state increased by 85 to 1,355.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 393,896 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 364,700 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

