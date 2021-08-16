Avera Medical Minute
Canaries win 2 of 3 at home against Redhawks

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries took on the Fargo-Moorehead Redhawks at the Birdcage on Sunday, looking to finish the weekend on top after a loss to the Redhawks on Saturday.

In the 3rd inning Jabari Henry put the Birds ahead with a 2-run homerun making the score 3-1.

The Canaries would not look back as Tyler Garkow threw 6 innings with 8 strikeouts, leading the way as the Birds beat the Redhawks 3-1.

