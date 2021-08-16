Congressman Dusty Johnson discusses Afghanistan developments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Biden addressing the world Monday saying he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan following a relatively quick collapse because of the Taliban. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says the situation is “tragic” particularly as the administration has briefed him on planning for every circumstance which now seems contradictory.

“With the President’s comments today honestly I was a little disappointed,” said Johnson. “I think reasonable people can disagree about what we should have done with regard to exit. President Trump and President Biden made the same decision to leave the country in 2021. I’m taking umbrage with the execution of the decision.”

