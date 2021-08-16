Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids bats past Flandreau to claim State ‘B’ Amateur title

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was championship Sunday in Mitchell as Dell Rapids took on Flandreau in the State ‘B’ Amateur Baseball Championship.

This game was all Dell Rapids as they jumped out to an early lead led by a grand slam in the 4th inning by Dalton Lehnen.

Dell Rapids beat Flandreau 16-1 to take the title.

