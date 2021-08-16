Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

President Biden returned to the White House to make remarks Monday afternoon, saying he stands ‘squarely behind’ his decision. However, the commander-in-chief conceded that the Afghanistan government’s collapse was quicker than expected.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer

Latest News

SDPB Logo
Noem, state legislators open to conversation on SDPB funding
The debate over whether wind turbines are good or bad for farmers and farmland has intensified...
Debate over wind farms in South Dakota picks up
Despite growing concerns about new COVID cases in South Georgia, some parents say they believe...
Iowa mothers urge reversal of state mask mandate prohibition
Gray DC Bureau: Senate impeachment trial begins-Sen. Mike Rounds
Rounds a ‘no’ on infrastructure bill, cites “progressive mandates”
SD Board of Regents commits to no “Critical Race Theory”