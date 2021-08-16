Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

(Chris Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials are reporting the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-May.

Minnesota hospitals were treating 411 coronavirus patients as of Friday, That’s up from up from 90 in mid-July. Of those current patients, 109 were sick enough to warrant intensive care.

The state is also reporting five new deaths from COVID-19, along with 1,470 new infections.

More than 7,000 residents vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials say that’s a tiny fraction of the vaccinated population.

Gov. Tim Walz has extended a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer

Latest News

Heat Will Stick Around
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation award 80 grants to first-time teachers...
80 first-time teachers in Sioux Falls to receive $200 grant for classrooms
Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window